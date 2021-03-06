UBS Group Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.22.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.68. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$58.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.