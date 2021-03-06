U.S. Well Services (USWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of USWS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.