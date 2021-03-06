Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

TWO stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

