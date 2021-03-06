TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.90 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,929,895,074 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

