Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

