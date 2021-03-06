Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.