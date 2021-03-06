Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

ADVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

