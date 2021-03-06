Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $752.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

