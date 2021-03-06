Truist Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $88.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

NYSE LSI opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $65,244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,842,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Life Storage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

