Truist Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $42.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective raised by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.