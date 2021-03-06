TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

