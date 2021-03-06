True North Commercial REIT’s (TNT.UN) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their na rating on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.09 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.50%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

