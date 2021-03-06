Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $70.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.