Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $29.02. 1,678,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 884,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.