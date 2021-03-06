Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading Down 5% After Insider Selling

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 2,174,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,750,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Specifically, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.