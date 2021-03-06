Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.