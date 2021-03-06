Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE TSL opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.67 million and a P/E ratio of 331.25. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of Tree Island Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

