Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.77).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,433.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,285.97. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,229.58.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Insiders purchased 326 shares of company stock worth $471,107 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

