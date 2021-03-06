Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading 30.1% Higher

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) shares traded up 30.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.