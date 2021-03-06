Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

TVTX stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

