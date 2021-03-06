Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and traded as high as C$5.32. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 166,526 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TRZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on Transat A.T. to C$6.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The company had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -3.3699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

