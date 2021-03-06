TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$22.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.71. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.