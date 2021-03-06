TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

