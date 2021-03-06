TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,055. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

