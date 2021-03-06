TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.
Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,055. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.06.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
