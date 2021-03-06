Traders Purchase Large Volume of Leggett & Platt Call Options (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 236 call options.

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 100.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,652. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.