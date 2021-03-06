Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 471 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 789% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE:TX opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

