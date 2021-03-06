TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 842,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TPGY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,719. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,657,000.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

