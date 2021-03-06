Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Tops $61.91 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $61.91 million and $2.48 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $183.56 or 0.00385683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00467842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00078191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00084073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00051300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.72 or 0.00461680 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,288 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

