Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Down 6.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Topcon Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

