Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after buying an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,544,000 after buying an additional 127,864 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.