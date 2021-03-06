Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGEN stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average is $183.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.