TheStreet Downgrades Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Zovio has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Zovio in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

