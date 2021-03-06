TheStreet Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

