The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.