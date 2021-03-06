The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

