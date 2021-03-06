The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.