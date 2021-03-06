The TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett restated their hold rating on shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

