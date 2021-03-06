The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

