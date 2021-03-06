The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE MTW opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $587.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

