The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 16,841,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.04.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

