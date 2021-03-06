The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

The Joint stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 229,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

