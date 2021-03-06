The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HCKT stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

