The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $118.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

