The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

About Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

