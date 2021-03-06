The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.42.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $28.39.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.