The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 557,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 275,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

