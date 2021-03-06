The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,929 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.98% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $948,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL traded up $7.70 on Friday, reaching $292.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,676. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

