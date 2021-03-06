The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.19, but opened at $62.39. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 9,690 shares.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

