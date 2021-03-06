The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $63.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
