The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $63.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

