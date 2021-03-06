The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.